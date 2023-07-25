The reinstatement of the Claremorris to Athenry train line that will link Ballina and Westport to Galway city, is one of the short term recommendations in the draft report of the All Island Strategic Rail Review.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan brought the details of the review to Cabinet today, with 30 recommendations in total for the network, including higher speed trains and more electrification of the network.

It recommends that trains should be at least hourly between Ireland's major cities and one at least every two hours between other urban centres.

Colman O Raghallaigh is the PRO of West on Track, a community-based campaign group that has been advocating for the full restoration of the Western Rail Corridor from Limerick to Sligo, for decades now.

The Limerick to Athenry route is up and running, and Colman told Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley that today’s Report is a very significant development for the rail infrastructure nationally, but particularly for the west...