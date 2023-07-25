Flights to Greek islands are continuing, despite some being ravaged by wildfires.

There've been chaotic scenes on Rhodes, Evia and Corfu over the last few days, with locals and holiday-makers rushed to safety amid a searing heatwave.

The Greek prime minister told parliament they must remain on constant alert over the coming days and weeks, with temperatures on the mainland exceeding 45 degrees.

Dr Barra Nevin is a pharmacist from Galway and is one of many Irish people in Greece at the moment.

He told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that what is most unsettling about the situation is how quickly everything can change....