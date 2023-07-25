A clothing store with branches in Ballina, Castlerea and Roscommon town is set to close its doors over the coming weeks.

Glamorize Boutiques have announced their closures, as the owner has decided to retire.

Glamroize Boutiques announced the decision on social media - “I’ve come to the difficult decision to close our Glamorize Boutiques and retire. Over the coming weeks we will continue our sale throughout the stores and welcome you to please use your credit notes or vouchers on the sale items while stocks last,” they wrote in a social media post.

“We are going to miss the craic, the chats, the ups and downs we’ve had over the years but mostly the friendships we’ve made with you lovely customers. We are so very grateful for all the support you’ve given us for many years. On behalf of the whole GlamGirls Team and myself, thank you for the shared memories, we really appreciate you all. Warm regards and best wishes – Debbie and the GlamGirls.”