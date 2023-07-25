The reinstating of the Claremorris to Athenry train line that will link Ballina and Westport to Galway city, is one of the recommendations in the draft report of the All Island Strategic Rail Review.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan is bringing the details to Cabinet today, with 30 recommendations in total for the network, including higher speed trains and more electrification of the network.

It recommends that trains should be at least hourly between Ireland's major cities and one at least every two hours between other urban centres.

Galway based Green Senator Pauline O’Reilly says this is a huge shift in our public transport policy, and if adopted by Cabinet today, indicates both public and political support for a significantly improved public transport infrastructure.

Senator O’Reilly told Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley that she believes this new strategy offers most to western counties....