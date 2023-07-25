The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will be in Mayo this evening and tomorrow.

According to local deputy Alan Dillon, the visit aims to strengthen community support and law enforcement efforts in the county.

During her visit, Minister McEntee will visit the Mayo Women's Support Services' Refuge in Castlebar to discuss the government's commitment to supporting victims of domestic violence.

She will meet with local youth leaders from the Community Youth Action Project (CYAP) to discuss the government's commitment to investing in youth development and support services.

The visit will also include a tour of the Divisional Garda Headquarters for Mayo/Roscommon/Longford in Castlebar, and she will be in Westport House and Westport Garda Station to meet with local community leaders.

The lack of gardai on the streets of the towns across the county, is among the biggest issues for the public and gardai locally, according to Independent councillor in Westport, Christy Hyland. He told Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley that Minister McEntee needs to listen to local concerns as he says that since the new policing model has been introduced, he has been raising concerns about its effectiveness….