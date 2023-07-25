Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will visit Mayo today and tomorrow.

During the visit, the Minister hopes to strengthen community support and law enforcement efforts in the country.

Among the activities over the two days include visits to the Mayo Women’s Support Service refuge in Castlebar, a meeting with local youth leaders from the Community Youth Action project, a tour of the divisional Garda Headquarters for Mayo/ Roscommon/ Longford in Castlebar and a meeting with local community leaders at Westport House and Westport Garda Station.

Having raised concerns over policing in recent months, Castlebar based TD Alan Dillon has extended his gratitude to Minister McEntee for visiting the county and looks for to productive discussions with her.