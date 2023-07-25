Almost one billion euro has been paid by Irish motorists on tolled roads since the beginning of 2020.

The figures have been released to this station by Transport Infrastructure Ireland under the Freedom of Information Act.

Since January 2020 Irish motorists have forked out 983 million euro in toll charges.

Between January and April this year 117 million euro has been collected, with M50 toll charges making up the bulk of this.

In the first four months of this year, 55 million has been spent on M50 toll charges, 11 million euro was spent by motorists using the M4 Kilcock to Kinnegad motorway, while over 8 million euro was spent on Port Tunnel charges.

In the previous three years, 865 million euro was collected in toll revenue across the country.

(In 2022 a total of over 347 million euro in toll revenue was collected, this was a major increase on 2021 when a total of 276 million euro was collected.

Just over 242 million euro was paid in toll charges in 2020.)