Roscommon County Council have appointed a new Chief Executive.

Following a competitive recruitment process which was conducted by the Public Appointments Service, Shane Tiernan was appointed to the role of Chief Executive.

The confirmation came at today's Council meeting, and Mr Tiernan will take up the role having being interim Chief Executive after the retirement of Eugene Cummins last September.

Prior to that Mr Tiernan was Director of Services with Roscommon County Council with responsibility for Infrastructure, Planning and Emergency Services since 2018.

He has worked in the local authority sector since 2008 where he was Acting Director of Services and Senior Executive Officer with Leitrim County Council.