Congratulations were extended to Midwest Radio at this afternoon’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council.

Today marks 34 years since Midwest Radio’s official launch on July 24 1989.

Councillor John Cribbin proposed the congratulations to what he described as the most successful local radio station in the country.

He said that Midwest Radio was a life saver for so many people during the difficult period of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Cathaoirleach Michael Loftus was also delighted to congratulate Midwest Radio on this milestone.