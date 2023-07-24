The Health Minister says allowing pharmacists to prescribe certain medications would relieve pressure on GPs.

An expert group is looking at ways to let pharmacists extend prescriptions and prescribe medications.

The taskforce is due to publish its recommendations by October.

Minister Stephen Donnelly says there's knowledge and capacity to provide patients with additional support in pharmacy settings.

James Geraghty of Molloy’s Pharmacy spoke to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey, and described the plans as a ‘game changer’ …