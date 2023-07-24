There is a sense of sadness and loss in South Mayo this morning as a well-known businessman died yesterday.

Liam Smyth, Brookhill and formerly of Main Street, Claremorris, passed away peacefully at the Mayo Hospice.

Liam was a member of the Smyth family, who own multinational company Smyths Toys Superstores, where he was a board member.

In 2018, Smyths acquired Toys "R" Us stores in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland and the following year, all the stores were re-branded as such to Smyths.[8]

WHile last year, Smyths acquired French toy chain PicWicToys in France out of Receivership and taking over 41 stores, 2 warehouses and a head office.

Local TD Michael Ring has paid this tribute to Liam....

Liam’s remains will repose at Gilligan’s Funeral Home, Market Square, Claremorris from 6pm tomorrow (Tuesday) evening until 8pm.

Remains will arrive to St Colman’s Church, Claremorris, for Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12pm, with burial afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery.