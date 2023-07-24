HIQA has released inspection reports on seven acute hospitals.

The health service watchdog reported good levels of compliance in Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, Mallow General Hospital in Cork, Roscommon University Hospital and St. Camillus Hospital in Limerick.

However, inspectors found partial compliance in the emergency department at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny, and mixed levels of non-compliance at the EDs in both Wexford General Hospital and University Hospital Galway.

We have contacted the Saolta group for a comment on the reports and are awaiting a response.