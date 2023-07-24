The government is being called to extend the energy support schemes for businesses, due to increased cost pressure in the market.

The Ibec group Food Drink Ireland has published its Quarter 2 results and says there are big challenges ahead for the sector due to inflation, transport and energy costs.

It says the price of food and non alcoholic drinks went up in June by 10-point-2 percent compared to the same month last year.

Jonathan McDade, Deputy Director of Food Drink Ireland says the sector continues to endure challenging times: