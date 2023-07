Delays in construction of the Ballyhaunis Primary Care Centre is 'wholly unacceptable'.

That's according to Fianna Fail Minister Dara Calleary.

The HSE have formally requested confirmation from contractors as to when they will recommence construction.

The Minister says that getting the Primary Care Centre to fruition is vitally important as it will help relieve the pressure faced by our hospitals.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....