The Greek Island of Rhodes has conducted its largest ever wildfire evacuation - with thousands of people, including tourists and locals fleeing some areas.

Last night the Greek Emergency Communications Service also issued evacuation orders for some areas of Corfu, due to fires.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is advising against travel to the affected areas, and has been contacted by a number of Irish citizens impacted by the current fires.

Dr Barra Nevin from Galway has had to leave his original location, but says he is in one of the safer areas of the island now....

(pic - Sky News)