There has been a slight increase in the number of properties available to rent, according to the latest Simon Community's Locked Out of the Market report.

The data shows there were a total of 934 homes available to rent - at any price - within the 16 major towns and cities.

This represents a 39 per cent increase in the number of properties for rent, compared to the last survey in March.

Almost three-quarters of the properties available to rent were located in Dublin.