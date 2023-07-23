The number of separated children being cared for by the state has nearly tripled in the last 18 months.

260 children are in the state's care today, with the system at breaking point.

A confidential unpublished report obtained by the Business Post details a litany of failings by the state to provide for vulnerable children.

HIQA found eight individual cases of children investigated have been "escalated" for immediate attention and review.

The watchdog also found children were being admitted to state care illegally under voluntary care orders despite consent from their parents having never been obtained.

The report noted there was a "significant level" of non-compliance with national child protection and welfare standards.

The Hiqa report will heap further pressure on Tusla after Kate Duggan, its interim chief executive, admitted last week that the child and family agency was at a "crisis point".