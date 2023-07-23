The free school book scheme could be extended to secondary schools.

The Education Minister is preparing to seek funding for the move.

According to the Sunday Independent Norma Foley is due to meet Ministers Michael McGrath and Pascal Donohue in the weeks ahead to discuss her departments allocation of budget funding.

She secured 50 million euro last year to roll out free text books, workbooks and copies to all primary school children from this September.

However its anticipated an extension for second level would cost more, as secondary school books are more expensive.