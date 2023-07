A popular tourist spot in Leitrim is to officially re-open to the public today.

O'Rourke's Table, just outside Dromahair, offers incredible views of Lough Gill, Parkes Castle and Sligo Bay.

Singer Nathan Carter will be on hand as the entertainment for visitors to the flat-top mountain and walking trail today.

Denise McDermott, PRO with the O'Rourke's Table Development Group, says views at the summit are unrivalled.