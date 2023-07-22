A Leitrim farmer has launched Ireland’s first all in one agriculture auction website, bidsell.ie

The website is specifically designed for the Irish market with a special emphasis on the Agri sector.

It has been designed by part-time farmer, Noel McKeon from County Leitrim, who came up with the idea during the recent Covid pandemic, which saw new imposed restrictions on local markets.

Bidsell.ie is free to use, and provides an easy and transparent way of selling produce, machinery, animals and much more by online auction.

The site is unique in that bids are placed and displayed. This can create a sense of competition among buyers, while also giving them a better sense of what they need to pay based on the market value. The vendor sets the reserve price for the product and at the end date for the auction, the highest bid over the reserve price is the winning bid. The site then emails the vendor and the buyer each other’s contact details.

Founder Noel McKeon has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew …