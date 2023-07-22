McDonald’s are set to investigate allegations that an employee in Mayo was subjected to taunts at work after she was raped at a house party.

Castlebar native Ciara Mangan waved her right to anonymity and spoke publicly this week after a former co-worker was convicted of raping her ten years ago.

Shane Noonan (28) of Castlehill Park, Turlough Road, Castlebar pleaded guilty earlier this year to the rape of Ms Mangan and was sentenced on Monday to seven years in prison.

In the wake of what the judge described as a “cold, predatory and premeditated” attack, Ms Mangan continued to work at the fast food outlet.

She said she was taunted at work by colleagues with “rape songs” and “rape comments.”

In a statement published today by RTÉ, McDonald’s CEO of the U.K. and Ireland Alistair Macrow said:

“I commend Ciara’s bravery in speaking about her horrific experience.

“I am deeply appalled by these new allegations and commit to investigating them to our fullest extent through our investigation handling unit.”