Concern has been raised over the government's tax credit scheme for renters.

According to the Irish Examiner, only 10 per cent have claimed the credit so far this year.

Between January and July 9th, 40 thousand 631 accessed the 500 euro credit, introduced in the budget to ease financial pressure for renters.

It's estimated that at the moment in Ireland, there are 400 thousand people registered with the Residential Tenancies Board,

That means only 10 per cent availed of the government tax credit.

The Irish Examiner reports in response, Revenue will carry out an information campaign, to find out why there's been such a low take up.

Earlier this year, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar admitted there's anecdotal evidence to suggest some people are unable to avail of the rent credit, as they are renting from landlords not registered with the RTB.