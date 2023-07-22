The government needs to play an active role in finding a solution to the current dispute involving retained fire fighters.

That's the view of Independent TD for Galway East Seán Canney, who says a serious overhaul of the services needs to be undertaken.

Fire fighters are set to take to the picket lines next week, after they voted against recommendations by the Work Relations Commission to settle a dispute over pay and conditions.

Deputy Canney says it needs to become a more attractive proposition for potential employees: