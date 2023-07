A local councillor has welcomed funding for work to be carried out at the over bridge on the Claremorris to Kiltimagh road.

Councillor Tom Connolly says €50,000 has been allocated by Irish Rail to make the location safer for road users.

The works will be carried out by Irish Rail and Councillor Connolly says he hopes they will begin sooner rather than later.

The Fine Gael councillor has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....