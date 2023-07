The N60 between Ballyhaunis and Claremorris has reopened to traffic this afternoon following a road traffic accident.

The accident occurred at Flanagan's Bistro in Brickens just before noon this morning.

3 people, 1 adult and 2 children have been brought to Mayo University Hospital for treatment.

The road, which was closed at the time, has since fully reopened to traffic.

No further details are available at present.