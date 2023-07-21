The latest move to increase the supply of social and affordable housing will see the Land Development Agency buying up private land.

The LDA was tasked with identifying land already in public ownership which could be used to build housing stock.

However it's now to begin seeking expressions of interest from landowners and developers willing to sell on sites which can be used to build social housing and affordable homes.

The Irish Times reports the departure, which is expected to be confirmed today, will initially focus on large sites which already have planning permission in place for 200 plus homes, close to Cork, Limerick, Waterford, Galway and Dublin.