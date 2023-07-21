Gardaí in Galway are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious assault that occurred on Dominic Street, Galway in the early hours of this morning Thursday, 20th July 2023.



The assault is believed to have occurred at approximately 2:30am.



A male, aged in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital Galway by ambulance. He has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin where he remains in a critical condition.



Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this assault to come forward.



Any road users, including taxi drivers and pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were in the area of Dominic Street, Galway between 2a.m. and 2.45a.m. on Thursday 20th July 2023 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Street Garda station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations ongoing.