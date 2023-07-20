The funeral of Gene McDonald, who died at the Sligo Stages Rally at the weekend, will take place tomorrow.

Mr McDonald was driving the vehicle when he and his passenger Daire Maguire were killed when their rally car crashed near Ballymote on Sunday.

He is survived by his mother Maureeen and father Eugene, sisters Aine and Sinead, his partner Justine and daughters Saoirse and Bonnie.

Removal will take place tomorrow morning to arrive at St Mary’s Middle Chapel for funeral mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mr McDonald’s funeral mass can be viewed on https://vimeo.com/846329336