The recently refurbished Westport Garda Station is now far more user friendly than it was previously.

That’s according to local councillor Christy Hyland who says in the past people going in with a private matter were in the same room as the wrong-doers.

It is now segregated and Cllr. Hyland the same work should be carried out in other Garda Stations in the region to bring them to a higher standard....