Councillor. Michael Connolly MCC, Cathaoirleach of the Western Inter-County Railway Committee which represents eight local authorities in the west and northwest has welcomed media reports that a new Atlantic “railway spine” running from Ballina to Rosslare is among a number of projects that are expected to be included in the All-Island Strategic Rail Review, which is due to come before Cabinet later this month.

Informed sources suggest that an integral component of such a spine would be the railway connection between Athenry, Co Galway, and Claremorris, Co Mayo, on the western rail corridor as well as new connections between Wexford, Rosslare and Waterford.

Recent census have shown that Tuam has now almost ten thousand residents making it the largest town with population not having a rail service.

Cllr. Connolly says he welcomes the news that the Athenry-Claremorris link is to be reopened for freight and also understands that it is to be built to passenger standard.

He says this is essential because there are large numbers of people commuting to Galway from places like Tuam and Claremorris who need to be able to make the switch to rail.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew....