Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 9 month old Sinita Ward McDonagh, who is missing from Castlerea, Co. Roscommon.

Sinita was last seen at 09:55am on Monday, 17th July 2023 in Castlerea.

Sinita is believed to be in the company of a female adult.

An Garda Síochána have ongoing concerns for the well-being of Sinita.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.