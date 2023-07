Two men have been charged in connection with several burglaries and car thefts nationwide across the DMR, Eastern and North Western Garda regions.

It's after Gardaí made three arrests earlier this week.

Both men, one in his teens and the other in his 20s, will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.



A third man in his 30s was released without charge, and a file will now be prepared for the DPP.