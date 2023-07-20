A Roscommon TD has urged people to have their say on proposed plans for safety works at a junctions along the N5 in Frenchpark.

Sinn Fein Deputy Claire Kerrane says the proposed plans, which can be viewed in the county council offices and online, will help make the junction a lot safer.

People can make their submissions on the plans until next Wednesday the 26th of July by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or in writing to the county council office,.

Deputy Kerrane has been giving more details about the proposals to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....