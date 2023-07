Coldplay are now officially coming to Ireland.

The band will play Croke Park on the 29th and 30th of August next year.

It's part of their Music of the Spheres Tour.

Presale tickets are on sale at 10am next Tuesday or general sale at 10am next Friday.

It follows days of speculation after details of the gig were accidentally released on Ticketmaster and the '#ColdplayDublin' was spotted in Amsterdam.