The funeral of Daire Maguire, who died at the Sligo Stages Rally at the weekend, will take place later this morning.

He and driver Gene McDonald were killed when their rally car crashed near Ballymote on Sunday.

The father of two, who was aged in his 40s and from County Fermanagh, will be laid to rest following funeral mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Netownbutler at 11 am.

Mr. McDonald's funeral will take place tomorrow.