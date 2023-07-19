A Mayo Sinn Féin TD is calling on local TDs to explain why they voted down proposals to support renters.

Last week in the Dáil, TDs voted on a package of measures by Sinn Féin which would have ensured renters had a break from sky-high costs.

Rose Conway-Walsh says TDs in Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green party voted against the proposals.

Deputy Conway-Walsh says her party brought forward plans to ensure renters get a much-needed break from sky high rents.

The plan included cutting rents and freezing them, as well as putting a month’s rent back in renters’ pockets.

She has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.