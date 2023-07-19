No specific timeline can be given for the excavation and recovery of remains at the former mother and baby home site in Tuam.

That's according to newly appointed Director of Authorised Intervention Daniel Mac Sweeney.

Mr. MacSweeney says the process is long and there may be many areas around the site that will need to be examined.

He says after the first 6 months, they will have made a lot of process of the start up and it will become clearer of how long it may take.

Speaking to Midwest Radio's Tommy Marren this morning, Mr. MacSweeney explained the process that will be followed to ensure they can answer questions that many people may have...