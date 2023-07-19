A childcare facility, that was due to close doors next month, has been given a new lease from its landlords.

Happily Ever After in Tuam looks after 120 children and employs 24 people.

Following a inspection, the Fire Officer said it was necessary for the creche to bring the building up to the latest fire safety standards.

Local Independent Deputy Sean Canney has confirmed to Midwest News today that he attended several meetings over the last few weeks including yesterday’s meeting to mediate on a positive way forward and is pleased that they managed to provide a mutually acceptable arrangement to both parties for the people of Tuam.

Deputy Canney has thanked the Tuam Parish Committee and the childcare operators for their efforts in achieving the right result.

He has been giving more details to Midwest News.