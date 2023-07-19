A Castlebar councillor has called for sensors to be installed on vital life buoys to alert authorities when they have been removed.

Councillor Ger Deere says over the weekend, one such life buoy was thrown into the river in the county town for no particular reason.

This, he says, could cost a life as there is no life buoy in place until authorities become aware it needs to be replaced.

Councillor Deere has called for sensors to be installed on some of these life buoys in areas where it is common for them to be misused so they can be replaced immediately to avert tragedy.

Other counties have such sensors in place, and while it would not be financially viable to install sensors on all buoys, they should be placed on ones that have a tendency to be taken.

The Fine Gael councillor has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan.