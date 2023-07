The number of school leavers choosing Post Leaving Cert courses has fallen over recent years.

Figures provided to The Irish Times show the number of new entrants to PLC courses fell by 17 per cent between 2018 and 2021.

There were signs of recovery last year when the number of new entrants rose by 1 per cent to 24,662.

PLC's play a vital role filling skills gaps across the economy and providing alternative pathways to college.