47 percent of people questioned in a new poll want RTE broadcaster Ryan Tubridy returned to the airwaves.

37 percent say no - and 59 percent say trust in the station can't be restored.

The figures are contained in a new 'Amarach' opinion poll for the Irish Mail on Sunday.

RTE's new Director General Kevin Bakhurst is due to contact the former Late Late presenter next week to discuss the future of his radio show.