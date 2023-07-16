A leading anti-smoking campaigner says the Government isn't listening to concerns over the sale of vaping products.

The comments come after the HSE issued a safety alert at the weekend on two vaping products that contain excessive amounts of nicotine.

They are: McKesse Blue and Razz Ice MK Bar 7000 disposable and McKesse Green Apple MK Bar 7000 disposable.

Dr. Luke Clancy of the Tobacco-Free Research Institute of Ireland says a complete ban on vaping products is necessary to prevent young people from getting addicted to nicotine.