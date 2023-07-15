Earlier this week, President Higgins signed into law the controversial Mother and Baby Home Redress bill which paves the way for a select number of survivors to apply for the State’s scheme.

The bill was extensively debated in the Oireachtas and despite strong advocacy from Galway Independent Deputy Catherine Connolly and Senator Alice Mary Higgins, the bill progressed through, as the Government had the necessary numbers and subsequent votes.

According to the PRO of the Tuam Mother & Baby Home Alliance Breeda Murphy it’s an unfair and poor piece of legislation that will certainly be challenged, and challenged successfully.

The government admits that at least 24,000 survivors of Mother and Baby Home institutions nationally are left out from qualifying for the Redress Scheme.

Breeda spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the problems with the new legislation and the inevitable challenge to it …