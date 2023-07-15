Castlebar Tidy Towns were the most recent recipient of the Tesco Community Fund.

The Castlebar branch of Tesco donates up to €1,000 every eight weeks to local good causes and Community Groups.

A cheque worth €777 was presented to Castlebar Tidy Towns Vice Chairperson Ger Deere by Lisa Doolin, Checkout and Customer Experience Manager at Tesco Castlebar.

Ger Deere expressed his gratitude to Tesco upon receiving the funding, saying the money will go a long way to supporting environmental projects each year as part of Castlebar’s programme for the National Tidy Towns competition.