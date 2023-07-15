Achill Island RNLI responded to a request to assist a woman requiring medical evacuation from Inishturk yesterday morning (Friday July 14).

The request came from the Irish Coast Guard, who had also requested assistance from Sligo based helicopter, Rescue 118.

The volunteer crew launched shortly after 7:30am yesterday morning, under the command of Relief Coxswain Sean Curtain, along with six other crew on board.

The ‘Sam and Ada Moody’ all weather lifeboat arrived at Inishturk Island shortly before 8:30am.

Upon arrival on the island the crew were met by the casualty’s’ nephew who brought four crew members to the casualty’s house on the other side of the island where Rescue 118 was already present.

The crew of Rescue 118 assessed the woman and the lifeboat crew assisted in transferring the woman to the helicopter.

The crew returned to the lifeboat and departed the island before arriving back at the Achill Island station at 10:30am.

The callout was described by Achill Island RNLI Mechanic Michael Cattigan as “another excellent example of inter agency cooperation”, and wished the woman a speedy recovery.