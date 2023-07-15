Retained firefighters are set to return to the picket line later this month despite a Labour Court proposal.

Siptu has already served notice on local authorities of strikes by part-time firefighters from July 26th.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien urged the union to accept the proposals and warned that 'a protracted period of industrial action would serve no one'.

The Labour Court recommended an increase of up to 33 per cent in the firefighters' retainer payments and up to 14 per cent for station officers.