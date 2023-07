There's a call on Government to continue the 9 per cent VAT rate for hospitality.

The Restaurants Association is making the call after new CSO figures show Ireland's economy grew by 9 point 4 per cent last year.

However, revised figures show GDP fell by 2.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, despite growth in the restaurants sector.

And Restaurants Association Chief Executive, Adrian Cummins doesn't want the VAT rate to go up: