RTÉ and TG4 have been designated to NewERA following the recent issues surrounding RTÉ.

The Finance Minister Michael McGrath has made the announcement.

RTÉ and TG4 are designated bodies for whom the New Economy and Recovery Authority known as NewERA can provide certain financial and commercial advisory services to relevant Ministers.

This designation follows on from the recommendation of the Future of Media Commission report, published in 2022 to designate RTÉ and TG4 to NewERA.

Minister McGrath says he's pleased to have processed the designation of both stations.

He says after the recent issues surrounding RTÉ, NewERA provides vital financial and commercial advice service to Ministers and Departments over the commercial Semi-State sector companies under its portfolio.