13 museums nationally have achieved official accreditation under the Heritage Council’s Museum Standards Programme for Ireland.

The Michael Davitt Museum in Straide is among the museums that maintained full accreditation. The assessors noted the improvements made across all aspects of the museum’s operations from care of collections, professionalism of staff, to improved display and interpretation. The museum’s curator, Yvonne Corcoran Loftus, was described by assessors as a wonderful asset to the organisation, accomplishing ambitious goals and motivating her dedicated team.

In addition to its key role as a custodian of material associated with and belonging to Michael Davitt, the Museum is growing and expanding its role in the locality and across county Mayo.