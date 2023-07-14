The Emergency Department at Mayo University Hospital is extremely busy and experiencing higher than normal attendances. Yesterday 132 patients attended the Emergency Department, there are currently 50 new attendances today with 10 patients on trolleys awaiting admission to an in-patient bed. There was a high presentation of critically unwell patients and trauma admissions at the hospital overnight, as always life-saving treatment will take priority and regrettably those who do not require urgent care will be waiting longer to be seen. Staff at the hospital are working extremely hard to ensure that patients are seen as quickly as possible.

In addition to the above pressures 12 beds are closed due to infection control measures which is impacting on bed availability. We expect these beds to be re-opened in 24 hours. The high level of admissions is leading to long waiting times in the ED and the hospital apologises to patients and their families for the upset these delays are causing.

The high number of people attending the ED who need to be admitted for ongoing treatment means that there is pressure on bed availability. This is resulting in significant delays being experienced by patients in the Emergency Department who are waiting for a bed to become available on a ward.

All available beds are in use. Every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready and safe to go home so that beds will become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity.

The hospital is committed to treating everyone who presents at the Emergency Department; people who are seriously injured or ill are assessed and treated as a priority and those who do not require urgent care may be waiting longer.

We continue to request that people consider other options for non-emergency care such as Out of Hours GP and pharmacies before attending an ED.

As an alternative to the Emergency Department - for minor injuries - the Injury Unit in Roscommon University Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm every day to treat a range of injuries in both adults and children over five years of age.

The hospital acknowledges that these delays are very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause.